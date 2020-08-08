Two persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly accident on the Nsawora-Ahwiam road stretch in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality in the Western Region.

Three other persons reported to have been involved in the accident are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

The accident believed to have happened on Friday evening, involves a taxi traveling from Dwenase to Nsawora and a truck travelling from Nsawora.

Adom News’ Boah Augustine will bring more updates on this story.