Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has told Ghanaians that any individual who comes to them to claim that he will cancel Free Senior High School (SHS) is a liar.

According to him, he’s is not against the policy but rather, he’s against the implementation process that has been very sloppy and has had a number of shortfalls which he intends to rectify when he takes over power in 2021.

To him, government’s implementation of the Policy has rather burdened parents as they have to pay extra cost for the tuition of their wards who have to stay at home for three months before they go to school.

“Free SHS has come to stay. If anyone comes to you that I, John Dramani Mahama, the son of E.A. Mahama is going to cancel FREE SHS, tell that person he or she is a bloody liar. What I am against is the poor implementation that has put a lot of burden on parents” he wrote on his official Twitter page.