Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to troll the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, following a blunder he made after registering for his voter identity card.

Speaking to the media after his registration, Mr Mahama asked Ghaianians to come out in their numbers to register to enable them to vote against the Akufo-Addo government.

He said Ghanaians have witnessed eight years of failed promises under the current administration, instead of almost four years.

He said: “let’s register and kick out this non-performing government. It’s been eight years of abandoned projects, eight years of failed promises, one village one dam has not materialised…”

This blunder has generated a lot of social media reactions as the Akufo-Addo government took over power from the NDC four years ago and not eight years.

For instance, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, who posted the video on his Twitter handle, wrote: I was always suspicious that.⁦@JDMahama⁩ was only using 2020 as a rehearsal for 2024 after Akufo-Addo’s 8yrs. I think they call it a Freudian slip…

