Rape is one of the sensitive issues that one needs to be extra careful when talking about since any slight slip of the tongue could spark agitations.



Lots of rape victims never want to be reminded of how some unscrupulous persons overpowered them to satisfy their libido.



Aside rape being criminal, it is one of the most painful experiences in life.



Some rapists end up in jail while others are able to go scot-free because their victims either keep mute or are silenced with threats.

ALSO READ:

In view of this, seasoned journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr, has devised a better technique women can use to ward off potential rapists.



Mr Baako Jnr has advised that any woman who is forced into sex should locate the testicles of the man and squeeze them till he loses strength to accomplish his mission.



“I am advising the ladies out there if anybody wants to rape you, squeeze his balls. The incentive will be totally out of the way,” he said on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’.