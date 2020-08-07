Songstress Efya, born Jane Awindor, has taken to social media to celebrate her mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor as she turns a year older.

The duo over the years have gained the admiration of many with their enviable bond.

Efya in a lengthy post on her Instagram page eulogised the ‘Greetings from Abroad’ star, someone she described as her queen and everything.

Coupled with the heartfelt message, she shared an adorable photo of her mum, who donned a colourful African print and headgear.

She acknowledged her mum for all she is now as she prayed for long life, health and wealth that overflows her cup.

