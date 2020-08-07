Jane Awindor popularly known as Efya
Songstress Efya, born Jane Awindor, has taken to social media to celebrate her mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor as she turns a year older.

The duo over the years have gained the admiration of many with their enviable bond.

Efya in a lengthy post on her Instagram page eulogised the ‘Greetings from Abroad’ star, someone she described as her queen and everything.

Coupled with the heartfelt message, she shared an adorable photo of her mum, who donned a colourful African print and headgear.

She acknowledged her mum for all she is now as she prayed for long life, health and wealth that overflows her cup. 

Read her post below:

Happy Birthday Mama ❤️ My Queen.. My Everything ❤️🎂 I don’t know what I would do without u my love .. My journey has been quite the adventure .. but You always held me down, holding my hand through the good and the bad .. and we are always triumphant…..my love .. Everything I Am Is Because Of You .. I Pray For Many More Years .. And Wonderful Memories.. I Pray For Long Life And Health and Wealth That Overflows Your Cup .. Thank You for being my best friend and Guide and Teacher and Prayer Warrior …🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I Celebrate You My Mother.. I Thank The Lord For You. Every Day .. MY MOTHER ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY NANHEMAA @queenawindorghana 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

