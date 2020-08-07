The tragedy of the Akufo-Addo administration is not only the colossal debt it has saddled Ghanaians with. It is not only the huge fiscal deficit he has created even before #COVID-19.

It is not only the hundreds of projects he has abandoned causing taxpayers money to go waste. It is not only his poor infrastructure record.

This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicisation of institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor-General hounded out of office, a misused military, anti-corruption institutions in bondage, an intimidated media, and a terrified moral society.

These constitute the tragedy of the four years of Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He has set our democracy back 28 years. This is what makes it a patriotic duty for all patriotic Ghanaians to join hands to rescue our nation.

I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore dignity and independence to our state institutions. I will depoliticise our democratic institutions and make them work effectively and independently for all Ghanaians.

Ghanaians will respect the judiciary once again. Justice will be impartial and Ghanaians will be able to express themselves freely, once more, without fear of harassment or death.