The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate, arrest and prosecute alleged New Patriotic Party (NPP) thugs who unleashed violence on electorates at Ajumako Bisease to injure five people.

Thugs believed to be affiliated to the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful allegedly stormed a registration center at Ajumako Bisease on suspicion that persons alien to the constituency had been bused to the registration centre by the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the area.

The bodyguards of Dr Rashid Etuaful are alleged to have ransacked materials present at the registration centre, pulled down the canopies, and vandalized cars packed at the centre.

The chaos led to an abrupt suspension of the registration process since the Electoral Commission officials and applicants at the centre ran for their lives.

A joint intervention of the military and police restored law and order after an hour of disturbance.

The five injured persons are still receiving treatment at the Ajumako Government Hospital.

Addressing the press on the back of the attacks, the NDC Central Regional Communications Officer, Kwesi Dawood called on the police to ensure justice is served.