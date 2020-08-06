Constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was behind the slandering of President Akufo-Addo by some final year SHS students.

According to Mr Agyemang who made the allegations without providing any evidential basis, the students had been conscientised by the NDC to rain insults on the president.

Some final year SHS students currently undertaking the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have, for some days now, been in the news for the wrong reasons.

The students have been captured in several video recordings ransacking school properties for reasons reported to be their inability to answer questions in the Integrated Science paper.

Reports suggest the students’ inability to answer the questions was due to changes made at the eleventh hour coupled with strict invigilation by teachers during the course of writing the paper.

Some of the students in the video recording which were released via social media were captured raining insults of President Akufo-Addo, blaming him for their predicament.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s ‘Eko Sii Sen‘ show on Thursday, the NPP Chairman accused the NDC of ‘using’ the SHS students against President Akufo-Addo.

“No parent whose child has gone to school for free for three years would tell the child to insult President Akufo-Addo, the NDC are the ones who have told the students to insult Akufo-Addo,” he noted.

“The students are saying that Akufo-Addo has changed the papers, but how is that possible,” he quizzed.

“How can Akufo-Addo change the papers, or do you think the NPP would not be happy to have a situation where about 99 per cent of the students pass the exams so that we [NPP] can say that 99 percent of the ‘Akufo-Addo graduates’ have passed the WASSCE,” he quizzed further.