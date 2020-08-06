The Deputy Health Minister has told Parliament that no Covid-19 related death has been recorded in any senior high schools since finalists returned to prepare for their exit exams.

Dr Bernard Oko-Boye’s statement comes after some people expressed concern about students in some schools including the Accra Girls Senior High school who tested positive for coronavirus barely a week after reopening.

Parents who were anxious about the news had rushed to these schools to withdraw their wards until they were assured of their kids’ safety by school authorities.

But delivering a statement to Parliament on behalf of the Health Minister Thursday, Covid-19, Dr Oko-Boye stated that most SHS students who tested positive have recovered.

He stated that they have joined their colleagues to write the West African Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which began on Monday.

“Thanks to the health workers took care of these cases and ensured reintegration back to school.”

“We trust that arrangement put in place by Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ministry of Education will help cater for students to through their exams,” he said.

Currently, with about39,642 recorded cases nationwide, 199 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

“This statistics notwithstanding it is imperative to preach compliance to Covid-19 protocols since every death means everything to the bereaved and Ghana.

“The country needs its citizens alive, hence, the need to protect ourselves,” Dr Oko-Boye added.

He stated that government will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure an adequate supply of PPEs at hospitals and schools to ensure the protection of the students.