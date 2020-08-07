Sista Afia

Hiplife musician, Sista Afia, left her fans in bewilderment when she posted a video capturing her no-makeup face.

The ‘Jeje’ artiste was grooving to a banger from colleague musicians Darkovibes and King Promise, which praises the beauty of a woman.

The actress captured herself in a regular t-shirt and short wig, without her usual heavy makeup and accessories.

She revealed in a subsequent post she is beautifully dark but makeup and photo filters make her look like she has a bleached skin.

It wasn’t long after showcasing her raw face that Sista Afia went back to default, and got herself adorned with face polish and glossy lipstick.




