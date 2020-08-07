Television personality, Stacy Amoateng, has stunned fans with her latest photo as she flaunts her curvaceous body.
Mrs Amoateng in a photo she posted on her Instagram page dazzled in a blue and white spaghetti strap dress with silver designs.
The host of ‘Restoration’ show flaunting her beauty backed it with a message of inspiration.
“Work hard, complain less, listen more, try, learn, grow. Don’t let people tell you it can’t be done.
Make no excuses. When you turn down the volume, it’s amazing how much you can actually hear. Restoration is Her.
