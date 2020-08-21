Television personality, Mrs Stacy Amoateng, has set tongues wagging on social media with her latest photo.

The latest photo has captured Mrs Amoateng with a massive weight gain.

Rocking a white outfit, she took to Instagram to share the photo and penned a message of hope to fans.

Once you figure out what respect tastes like, it tastes better than attention. Some people are lost in the fire while others are built from it. Stay strong. Make them wonder how you’re still smiling. Restoration Is Here,” her message read.

Many fans have since trooped to her comment section to shower praises on her amazing new look.