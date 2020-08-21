Ex-Ghana striker, Tony Yeboah, has said he has no intention of returning to football administration.

The Ex-Ghana striker, following his retirement, established a football club and named it Yegoala FC as a way of giving back to society in a bid to aid upcoming footballers to realise their potentials.

The team, which competed in Ghana’s second-tier, collapsed in 2014 after he decided to sell the club because of the constant demand for bribes from match officials.

Despite his rich experience in football administration, the former Leeds United striker says he has no intention of returning to football administration

“I have been called on several times to return to football but I have decided not to return,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When I was complaining about the attitude of referees and the constant demand for bribe from referees when I ventured into football, I was told to shut up so why should I return to football?

“I know that football is being run by former footballers in Europe but for me, I will never return to football again. I want to protect the little integrity I have now.

“When Anas premiered the ‘Number 12’, I received calls for interviews because they knew I have been vindicated but I refused.”

He also expressed his frustration over the decline of football in the country.

“When I sit back and compare my playing days to what I am seeing now, football in Ghana has declined.

“I am not surprised because I think we have poorly managed how to run football but all is not lost,” he added.

He had an illustrious career in Europe as he was a cult hero at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Hamburg SV.

He also had the opportunity of playing for the Black Stars where he scored 26 times in 59 matches.

He is regarded as one of the best forward’s ever to play in the Germany and England top divisions.