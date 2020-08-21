Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has stunned social media users with her latest post.

The broadcaster, who is known by many to be of Fante descent, has shocked fans with the announcement of her Ewe name.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a photo, she disclosed she is ‘Mawuena’ which means God gives backed by a love emoji.

READ THESE:

She was captured in a self-love mood relaxing in her car, clad in a beautiful black dress with a white scarf around her neck.

“Innocent Mawuena Anamoah 😇 Woezor na mi kataaa,” her caption read.

Her announcement has attracted many comments from fans including questions in Ewe to test her prowess in the language.

Watch the photo below: