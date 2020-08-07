Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has featured as a video vixen on Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene’s new song.

The role, believed to be the broadcaster’s first time, was in the song titled ‘Open Gate.”

The simple but captivating role captured her as a bride at whose wedding Kuami Eugene was to go and perform.

The colourful marriage ceremony saw the ace journalist in a beautifully-beaded designed kente as she flaunts her beauty.

The video also featured the likes of comedian Clemento Suarez and General Ntatia.

Watch the video below: