Some actors in Ghana’s music industry were taken aback when an unrecognisable photo of Bill Asamoah popped up on social media.

The photo was posted by Mr Asamoah to eulogise himself for how he has changed his life for the better.

” Ei, God has indeed been good,” were some comments that came under the photo of a young Asamoah, looking very serious in his tucked-in shirt and tie.

It appeared the photo was taken at least a decade ago.

Actors Prince David Osei, Samuel Degraft Yeboah and actress Nana Ama Mcbrown joined fans of Mr Asamoah to thank God for his elevation.