The acting General Manager for GHone TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, says she personally reported to the police when social media controversies regarding the number plate on her Range Rover gift were brought to her attention.

According to the renowned broadcaster, she had no knowledge of the number plate on the vehicle nor the owner until the storm on social media began.

Social media was inundated with negative comments over the fact that the Range Rover gifted the talented broadcaster had a fake number plate.

Reacting to the development, she told Joy FM she immediately took steps to rectify the anomaly and got the vehicle registered in her name.

“I was in the office with my friends, loved ones and I received a message that there was a present out there. I went out with my friends and there was this black monster and I was happy and I went around it. I was happy for the gift just as I was with the numerous items I had received since morning from different people.

“Later on, I saw the conversations going and the claims people were making about the number plate but I wasn’t bothered. When I noticed the concerns about the number plate, I went to the police myself to file a report. The next day, I went to the regional CID officer and filed a witness statement that I had received a car with a fake number plate. I took it serious.

“I don’t know how this number plate came on the car and the police are investigating. I received as a gift, I have nothing to do with it and I don’t even have that money to buy such a car,” she narrated.