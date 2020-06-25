Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has been in the news lately due to a new Range Rover vehicle that was given to her as a gift on her birthday.

Although the number plate of the car got her trending after it was discovered to be fake, she survived the verbal attacks.

In an interview on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show with host Kojo Yankson, she said in answer to who gave her the car that it came from a very dear person… It came from someone who cares about me.

MORE:

She, however, thanked The Multimedia Group Limited for showing her love on her special day.

Thank you to Multimedia. I was so happy when I saw the flyers…people tagged me and I felt too loved. I am happy and thankful to everyone who sent a present, she said.