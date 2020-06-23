‘Forefather’ of Highgrade Family of which Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy originate has waded into the ongoing tension between the two artistes.

Samini, who groomed both men, is having a hard time dissecting the sudden enmity between the former godfather and son who have made their mark in Ghana’s music industry.

He encouraged both men to shield the arrow of negativity that is bound to disrupt their greatness, while addressing their issues yet devoid of violence.

In his lengthy Instagram post, he addressed Kelvyn Boy’s allegation that Stonebwoy instigated his attack, explaining when one finger points at a ‘bad guy’, the rest of the fingers point back at the accuser.

Samini, speaking in parables, said “woe unto the accuser if his finger-pointing misses the real instigator.”

Read his post below: