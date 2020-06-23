A 14-year-old boy allegedly voted in the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem North constituency, a former Member of Parliament (MP), who is seeking re-election, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has said.

He claimed mother of the young boy claimed her son was forced to cast the ballot in spite of an injunction barring the constituency executives from holding the elections.

Some 145 delegates of the party, who claimed their names have been “unlawfully” and “fraudulently” missing from the register, filed the injunction suit to stop the contest between the incumbent Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi and the former MP.

ALSO READ:

Although the executives of the party at the national headquarters, the Electoral Commission and the Police were served with the application Friday, constituency executives claimed they were not served with the injunction and held the election.

After voting, Mr Baah is said to have secured just one vote – an indication that, the incumbent, Mr Kubi had won.

But a peeved Mr Agyemang on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said the election could not hold.

He claimed some national executives assured him there will not be election at Asante Akyem and he still stands by that.

The former MP is currently in court to seek annulment of the said election for the proper thing to be done.

Mr Agyemang said since a minor voted in that election, it cannot be credible.