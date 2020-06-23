Deputy Communications Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation, George Ayisi, has described as ‘weak links’ defeated incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Mr Ayisi made the assertion in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday.

According to him, the outcome of the parliamentary primaries is good for the fortunes of the party in the run-up to the 2020 general election.

The parliamentary candidates who lost are weak links in the party. The outcome of the primaries is good for the party because we’ve replaced ‘weak ones’ with the ‘stronger ones; you see the primaries are a means of amassing votes for the president ahead of the 2020 general election, he further stated.

The just-ended NPP primaries saw over 40 incumbent MPs lose their parliamentary seats.

The 40 MPs that lost their seats included 11 Parliamentary Select Committee Chairmen, two Vice Chairpersons, two regional ministers, one Minister of State and three Deputy Ministers.