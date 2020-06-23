The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region is talking peace after nine incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) there lost their bid to represent the party in the December 7, polls.

Francis Adomako, the Regional Organiser of the party said the outcome of Saturday’s primaries was not surprising.

“All these people who won are not alien to the party; they are part of the party…NPP we always say we have the men,” he said.

He said the regional executives will organise a peace and unity forum to bring both winners and losers on board for the task ahead.

“Now that the election is over, all of us should come together with a united front. There shouldn’t be any camp, we should have one party, NPP.

“As a party, we will also not sit down but we will do our homework to bring all the various aspirants together and we will talk to them so that all of us will unite and move the party forward,” he said.

Francis Adomako is Ashanti regional NPP Organizer

Mr Adomako believes losing candidates, especially cannot afford to sit on the fence ahead of the party’s general election campaign.

Nine incumbent MPs failed in their re-election bid as delegates decided otherwise.

They included Deputy Roads Minister, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi for Ejisu, Daniel Okyem Aboagye for Bantama, Nhyiaeso’s Kennedy Kankam and Abdalla Banda for Offinso South.

The rest are Joseph Quarm, Manso Nkwanta, Collins Owusu Amankwaa, Manhyia North, Dr Kwadwo Appiah-Kubi, Atwima Kwanwoma, Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo’s Kwame Asafo-Adjei and Joyce Dei of Bosome Freho.

Mr Adomako said the new entrants may be new but they are true supporters who have contributed in diverse ways to build the party.

“All those who contested are able men and women of the party. Each of them is capable. We believe that the delegates have decided and we should respect the decision of the delegates,” he said.

According to Mr Adomako, the party will initiate unity discussions with losers and victors to have all hands on deck for 2020 elections.

He appealed to all contestants to accept the outcome of the election and join the national campaign.