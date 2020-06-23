The Ghana Police Service has cautioned residents of the Northern region, particularly, Tamale over the resurgence of car snatching incidents.

The latest incident, according to the police, happened on June 19, 2020, at about 8 o’clock at Fuo in which there was an attempt to snatch a Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle from its owner.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, said the modus operandi is that two persons on motorbike will trail the unsuspecting driver to his house.

So when the driver gets down to open the house gate the vehicle is snatched from the victim at gunpoint.

Some few months ago, this crime emerged in the Tamale Metropolis, especially around School of Hygiene and Fuo communities.

The Regional Crime Officer said whilst the police work assiduously to neutralise the activities of the criminals, the general public, especially users of Toyota 4 ✕4 vehicles are entreated to be on the alert at all times.

He added that citizens should immediately contact the police on either 0291206472, 18555, 191 on the slightest suspicion.