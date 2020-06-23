The son of the Chief Imam of Isale Oja community in Agege, Abdulrahman Olayiwola, has been arrested by Lagos state police for allegedly stabbing his friend, identified simply as Pelumi, to death during an argument over a stolen phone.

According to police sources, Pelumi had given Mr Olayiwola a stolen phone to keep for him. An argument ensued between them as Mr Olayiwola allegedly refused to release the phone to Pelumi when he demanded for it.

It took the intervention of Pelumi’s girlfriend and Mr Olayiwola’s sister for him to give Pelumi back the phone.

However, an argument ensued between both men the following day and it quickly degenerated into a fight. In the process, Mr Olayiwola allegedly picked up a broken bottle a stabbed his friend, Pelumi, in the neck which resulted in his death.

Officers at the Isokoko police station were alerted and Mr Olayiwola was arrested while the body of Pelumi was deposited in the morgue. Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said Abdulrahman is in police custody while two more suspects have been arrested over the incident.

Reacting to claims that there were plans to release Mr Olayiwola to his parents, the spokesperson said an investigation is currently ongoing, and that if he has a hand in the murder of Pelumi, he will be charged to court and if he doesn’t, he will be released. He said the police were carrying out an autopsy on the remains of late Pelumi.