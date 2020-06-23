Fifteen-year-old Henrietta Nana Adwoa Marfowaa, also known as NAJA, has been crowned the winner of the first season of music reality show, Prime Studio.

After 13 weeks of stiff competition from the 12 contestants on Joy Prime, NAJA emerged the winner with an impressive score from the judges of the night, dancehall sensation Stonebwoy and seasoned music producer, Dominic Ansa-Asare alongside the public votes.

Stonebwoy (L) and Dominic Ansa-Asare

For her winning prize package, NAJA bagged a one-year recording deal with Alpha Omega Media Group, GH¢ 80,000 worth of promotional airtime with Multimedia Group and a cash prize of GH¢10,000 given by Ghanaian entrepreneur and Afrobeat Superstar, Luminary DMR, who is known for his hit songs, Agyeiwaa and Bobobo.

NAJA travelled from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region to Accra every week to compete. Her determination and consistency throughout the entire 13 weeks played out successful for her.

At the finale, she performed two songs: ‘W’afere,’ composed by herself and ‘Walaahi,’ a cover of Kuami Eugene’s song.

In her interview after the crowning, NAJA said that though she aimed at the ultimate prize, her win still came as a surprise to her.

“I am really happy and surprised as well. I wanted to win and so I worked hard for it, but the other contestants also worked very hard and that made me panic about me winning,” she said.

Five out of the 12 contestants made it to the finale, with Kissys and R. Tay taking the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up positions respectively.

Kissys

They took home GH¢ 5,000.00 and GH¢ 3,000.00 cash prizes and GH¢ 10,000.00 worth of promotional airtime each with Multimedia Group in that order.

R. Tay

Prime Studio was made possible by Joy Prime with support from Luminary DMR.

Joy Prime wishes to acknowledge the sponsors, which include Adonko Bitters, Audivis Creations, Alpha Omega Media Group, Saloon Services & Beauty Academy and Luminary DMR.