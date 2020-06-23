Nii Nortey Adumua IV, a rival of paramount chief of Osu Traditional Area, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, is demanding for the court ruling which supported the demolishing of the blocks of apartments on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission.

The Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, was reported to have demolished blocks of apartments owned and situated on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission.

Putting up a defence for the demolishing, Nii Dowuona noted that, the demolished structure was not on the land occupied by the Nigerian High Commission neither was it a block of apartments as earlier purported.

According to him, the demolished structure belongs to an individual hiding behind the political influence of the Nigerian High Commission and several attempts to get him to appear before the Osu Stool for discussion have proved futile.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Tuesday, Nii Adumua, a rival chief in the Osu Traditional Area, urged the police to probe further.

Let’s interrogate the police officers who supervised the exercise, was there a court ruling necessitating the demolishing of the structures?. No one should be allowed to put the laws in their hands, just because you are a chief doesn’t mean you can go around demolishing property, he noted.

We have Ghanaians also living in Nigeria, would we be happy to hear that their property have been destroyed by Nigerians because of this? he quizzed.

Already, investigations into the demolishing exercise by the Ghana Police Service have begun with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promising to unravel the circumstances leading to the demolishing of the blocks of uncompleted apartments within 48 hours.