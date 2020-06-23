Four persons including a baby have perished in a fatal accident on the Akwadum stretch of Koforidua to Suhum Road.

The accident occurred Sunday evening about 7:30 pm after a DAF Tanker Truck overtaking another vehicle crashed into a taxi cab.

The DAF Tanker truck with registration number GW 3739-17 was from Koforidua towards Akwadum but on reaching a section of the road called Borla-Junction, wrongfully overtook a Cargo truck ahead.

It then collided with a Matiz Chevrolet taxi cab with registration number GR6090-18 which had three passengers on board including a year-and-half-year-old baby.

A male adult of about 30 years and the baby died on the spot while the other seriously injured passengers including the mother of the baby were rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

One of the victims identified as Christiana Awuah, 36, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Another female victim aged around 30 also died while on admission. It is not clear which of the two deceased females was the mother of the baby.

The driver, Samuel Asiedu, 22, is said to be responding to treatment.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado told the media that the bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital for preservation and identification.

The suspect driver in charge of the DAF Tanker, Stephen Obeng, is in Police custody assisting in their investigation.