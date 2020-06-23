For weeks now, some women have been speaking up on social media about their rape and sexual harassment stories.

The women have taken the bold step to name their abusers and in the midst of it all, D’Banj was also named.

D’Banj shared a statement on these accusations in response to a girl, Seyitan, who accused him of rape.

In the statement, he denied the rape allegations and demanded a sum of 100 million Naira for defamation of character.

Now, despite the storm that followed after he shared that statement and news circulating that the girl who accused him, Seyitan, had been arrested and detained, D’Banj seems unperturbed.

He posted a video of himself dancing to his song ‘Olurunmaje’ which means ‘God forbid’ with the caption “Innocent until proven guilty. Stop Social media trial.“

Watch the video here: