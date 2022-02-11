Winner of the maiden edition of Joy Prime’s music reality show, Prime Studio, Henrietta Nana Adwoa Marfowaa, aka NAJA has released her new song.

The song, titled Odo Pa, features Ghanaian rapper and lyricist, Osei Kwaku Vincent, famed Strongman.

It captures a blend of the English language and the Akan dialect that urges partners to give out their best to each other in a relationship.



Strongman, who is known for his lyrical prowess, gives the song a different dimension from contemporary rap which can compete on any secular musical stage.

Aside from Odo Pa, Naja has three other songs; Jealous which was released in May 2021 and Way3 Af3re in January.

She is a 17-year-old final year General Arts student of Nkoranman Senior High (SHS) at Seikwa in the Bono Region.