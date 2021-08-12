Ghanaian rapper, Osei Kwaku Vincent, famed Strongman, has debuted his new look after cutting off his dreadlocks.

In the photo which has garnered massive reactions, the father-of-one was seen in a blonde semi-low cut.

He was spotted in a black t-shirt with the inscription Strongman on the left chest.

He had his left hand on his head as he gives off a fierce look for the camera.

Per the caption, the look is believed to be for an upcoming project the artiste is working on.

He wrote: We are ready now Fam #TheTape 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Intro song drops on Friday 13th August Song Title – #Statue Next song drops on Friday 20th August. Get Ready 👊👊👊.

Rapper Strongman

His fans, including celebrities, have appreciated the new look, with a few questioning what happened to his old look.