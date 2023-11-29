Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has publicly called on rapper, Strongman to join him perform their ‘beef’ songs at his concert this December.

The AMG Boss said it would be a great honour for him if Strongman agrees to this because his fans would love to see them on stage.

“Hello @StrongmanBurner my fans would love to see you and I perform our beef songs back to back at the Planning & Plotting concert on the 16th of December at La Palm, it would be a great honour if you make it happen” he posted on X (formerly twitter).

Both rappers were engaged in a rap battle in June 2019 after Medikal won the 2019 best rapper award at VGMA.

The two release diss songs for each other which generated social media buzz.

Medikal’s inaugural ‘Planning and Plotting Concert’ is scheduled for December 16 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

See post below: