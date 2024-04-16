Ghanaian rapper Medikal has made waves by reportedly agreeing to pay his colleague DJ Azonto a staggering £100,000 for his performance at the highly anticipated O2 Arena concert in London.

In an interview on Onua FM, DJ Azonto revealed that he has already received £80,000 upfront of the agreed fee, with an additional £20,000 to be settled after his appearance at the event.

He made the revelation when asked why he was not included in the crop of artistes to grace the big stage at the 02 Arena.

During the interview, DJ Azonto bragged that Medikal’s show would not be complete without his participation as they have a father-son relationship.

“Can Medikal have the show without me? Have you seen any father who eats and does not feed his sons? I have received pounds from Medikal, you will see me live in London. Medikal has paid and billed me.

Despite initial doubts raised by panelists, DJ Azonto backed up his claims by stating that his official promotion materials are awaiting release until the full payment had been received.

With the concert scheduled for May 3rd, the buzz surrounding Medikal’s performance at the iconic O2 Arena continues to grow.