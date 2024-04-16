Several Nigerian celebrities, including Cubana Chief Priest, have found themselves in hot water for allegedly spraying new Naira notes during social events.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) and a team of lawyers brought charges against Cubana, accusing him of tampering with funds issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria at various social gatherings.

The allegations against Cubana include instances in 2020 and 2024, where he is accused of spraying N500 notes for extended periods during social events, in violation of the Central Bank Act 2007.

The charges highlight specific dates and locations, such as the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Videos shared online captured him throwing bundles of cash at celebrants, and at one point, he kicked it as a ball.

The court hearing for Cubana occurred in the wake of similar charges brought against another celebrity, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky was convicted of similar offenses and handed a six-month jail term.

Meanwhile, musician Portable has sent a message to EFCC to spare him the ordeal of being imprisoned, should he be on their list of offenders.