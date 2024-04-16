Celebrated rapper Amerado has responded to concerns from fans regarding his shift from hardcore rap to singing in his latest releases.

Notably, both songs he recently dropped, ‘Kweku Ananse’ and ‘Abronoma’ brought out his singing prowess, for which he had to feature other artistes to do the rapping bid.

That notwithstanding, the feedback has been amazing and it has earned him 2 nominations at the Telecel Ghana music awards.

Despite the success of his singing ventures, Amerado assured fans that he remains committed to rap music, which has been instrumental in building his loyal fan base.

Addressing concerns, Amerado emphasized that while he has explored singing as a new avenue for his talent, rap music continues to be his passion and core identity as an artist.

Amerado explained that his decision to delve into singing was to test his versatility as an artist and reach a wider audience, adding that it should not wipe out the hard work he has input as a rapper.

He is commitment to both singing and rapping, stating that he cannot forsake either of the two.

Pressed to choose his favorite, Amerado candidly stated he prioritizes rap music to singing.

Watch video below: