Artwork for Medikal's Planning and Plotting album

Rapper, Medikal has stirred discussions by extending an invitation to his music rivals for his upcoming concert next month.

Planning & Plotting concert is slated for December 16 at La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra.

In a strategic move to reconcile with his rivals, Medikal extended an olive branch Eno Barony ahead of the concert.

Referring to her as his “ex-girlfriend”, he urged her to join him on stage to create an enjoyable musical experience together.

But music lovers are divided following Medikal’s proposal. A faction support the initiative but others think it will go south and could deepen the rivalry.




