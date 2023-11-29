More than 30 schools in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region remain closed weeks after ethnic clashes in the area.

The violent confrontations between the three ethnic groups, Adele, Challa, and Akyode, have resulted in the loss of 11 lives and significant damage to properties.

In an interview on Adom News, Nkwanta South Education Director, Jonathan Korsinah said the situation has compelled parents to withdraw their children from schools.

According to him, out of a of 111 schools, including public basic schools, 30 have been closed down due to security concerns.

Mr. Korsinah disclosed that, approximately 14,000 students and 380 teachers have been adversely affected by the closure.

The GES boss said they will allow teachers and students to return to the classroom when peace returns to the area.

The Education Director indicated that, the ongoing conflict in the area is impeding the academic activities in the area particularly in the affected communities.

Mr. Korsinah appealed to the warring factions to lay down their arms and prioritize peace to allow the children to return to classrooms and resume their studies.