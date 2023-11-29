The first Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) to drive resilient development has been held in Accra.

The announcement of the Accra Call which will be the resolution for cyber resilience was the highlight of the conference.

This is an international framework for the governments and many organizations across all sectors and regions to affirm their willingness to voluntarily promote, pursue and coordinate efforts on 16 specific actions to elevate cyber resilience across international and national development agendas.

In addition, the actions in the framework is aimed at promoting cyber capacity building which supports broader development goals and effectively serves the needs of developing countries.

GC3B was organized to raise awareness on the importance that every nation has the expertise, knowledge, and skills to invest in their digital future.

It is also to encourage countries to work together on developing these capabilities to ensure a free, open, and secure digital world.

For the first time, high-level leaders, experts on cyber security and capacity building, and the international development community from around the world were brought together to work on common goals and solutions.

The GC3B also addressed the international need to increase resources for cyber capacity building, which is a key enabler for sustainable development, economic growth, and social progress.

Organisations and countries including; Microsoft, European Union (EEAS), ValU, Interpol, United Kingdom, Global Partners Digital, GFCE, CyberPeace Institute, Forum of Incident and Response and Security Teams, Inc. (FIRST), Republic of Slovenia, ESET, West Africa ICT Action Network, Austria, African Telecommunications Union (ATU) endorsed the call.

Others are; CREST, Africa Youth Forum International, Tonga Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT Tonga), Orizur Consulting Enterprise Pty Ltd, Government of The Netherlands (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Government of the Republic of North Macedonia, Royal Holloway and the University of London.

The rest are; BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, Switzerland, Cyber Intelligence And Security Aid Bureau – CISA, Neurometrics, Mexico- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France, Word of Life Permanent Mission Office to the United Nations (Office of the Special Envoy to Government), Global Cyber Alliance, Africa Union, Canada, Sweden, The Shadowserver Foundation, NetHope, IST, ICC and Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

By promoting, pursuing, and coordinating efforts on these actions, cyber resilience will be elevated across international and national development agendas, and cyber capacity building will be promoted to support broader development goals and effectively serve the needs of developing countries.

Progress of these actions will be reviewed every two years at the next iterations of the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building, led by the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise.

The Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building is co-organized by the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, the World Bank, the Cyber Peace Forum, and the World Economic Forum.

It is hosted by the Government of Ghana.

The next GC3B is scheduled for 2025 and will be hosted by the Government of Switzerland.

