The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has announced an extension of the deadline for the licensing and accreditation of cybersecurity service providers (CSPs), cybersecurity professionals (CPs), and cybersecurity establishments (CEs).

The deadline, which was initially set for September 30, 2023, has now been moved to December 31, 2023.

The extension is to allow persons who have not commenced the process of obtaining licences and accreditations to do so in compliance with Act 1038.

It is also in line with the CSA’s adaptation of a collaborative approach to regulate the industry and create an enabling and vibrant ecosystem that allows development.

The Authority has therefore, in a statement, directed all individuals who are yet to submit complete applications to do so within this period of extension.

To commence the application process, or for further information, interested persons should visit https://csa.gov.gh/licensing_and_accreditation.