Halloween is upon us, and celebrities have been kicking off spooky season with some incredible looks.
Rapper Ice Spice got the internet talking after transforming into cartoon character Betty Boop for a performance in New Jersey.
Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey Bieber were among stars attending parties over the weekend. The couple channelled The Flintstones for their outfits.
Here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes spotted so far.
Megan Thee Stallion threw a Tim Burton-themed bash, appearing as a rose.
Adele brought the gothic vibes to her Las Vegas residency by dressing as Morticia Addams.
Keeping up with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian held her baby bump as she dressed as her sister Kim when she appeared at the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant.
Singer Chloe Bailey came with a Game Of Thrones-inspired look, appearing as Daenerys Targaryen.
Lizzo honoured the late Queen of Rock and Roll, dressing as Tina Turner.
Known for her long nails, rapper Saweetie took on Edward Scissorhands.