Halloween is upon us, and celebrities have been kicking off spooky season with some incredible looks.

Rapper Ice Spice got the internet talking after transforming into cartoon character Betty Boop for a performance in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey Bieber were among stars attending parties over the weekend. The couple channelled The Flintstones for their outfits.

Here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes spotted so far.

Image caption,Hailey and Justin Bieber channelled the Flintstones at a Los Angeles party

Megan Thee Stallion threw a Tim Burton-themed bash, appearing as a rose.

Adele brought the gothic vibes to her Las Vegas residency by dressing as Morticia Addams.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly served a coordinated look from the film Kill Bill at the star studded Casamigos party in LA. That was despite acting union SAG-AFTRA issuing guidelines not to wear costumes promoting content made by studios they are in dispute with

Keeping up with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian held her baby bump as she dressed as her sister Kim when she appeared at the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant.

Image caption,Paris Hilton dressed as Britney Spears, paying homage to the singer’s outfit in her Toxic music video

Singer Chloe Bailey came with a Game Of Thrones-inspired look, appearing as Daenerys Targaryen.

Image caption,Rapper Tyga was a gruesome clown inspired by the Terrifier movies

Lizzo honoured the late Queen of Rock and Roll, dressing as Tina Turner.

Known for her long nails, rapper Saweetie took on Edward Scissorhands.