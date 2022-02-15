Singer-Songwriter, Kidi, is set to release a remix of his global hit sing ‘Touch it’ with American rapper, Tyga on February 16.

He made the announcement on his Twitter page on Valentine’s Day.

In an earlier interview with Joy Entertainment’s Noella, the ‘Say Cheese’ crooner said, he had not been expecting the feature, thus, it came as a surprise to him when he found out on social media he was to collaborate on the song with Tyga.

“Maybe my team knew, but they didn’t tell (me) and decided to surprise me, because I got to know about it like everybody else. But that’s just one of the many remixes coming,” KiDi said.

The award-winning American rapper Tyga posted a video of himself listening to ‘Touch It’ on his Instagram story. However, the version played was not the same as the original.

Touch It

KiDi unleashed the global chart-topping song titled ‘Touch It’ on the 6th of May, 2021 ahead of the release of his anticipated second album; ‘The Golden Boy’.

‘Touch It’, since its release, has gone beyond African borders. Millions of social media users across the world, especially on TikTok, have created videos dancing to the song and created choreographies for it, among others.

In five months, ‘Touch It’ set a new record by becoming the most streamed Ghanaian song ever on Spotify.

Currently, it has over 37.6 million streams on Spotify. It peaked at #11 for ‘World Digital Sales’ on the global music ranking platform, Billboard.

The success of the tune on TikTok is mind-blowing. ‘Touch It’ related videos on the social media platform have surpassed 250 million views.

On the official UK Afrobeats chart, the song peaked at #7. A few weeks after the release of the song, it started charting in 51 countries on Spotify and 49 countries on Apple Music including India, Costa Rica, Columbia, and the Netherlands.

The music video for the monster hit currently has over 17 million views on YouTube.