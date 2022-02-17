Following the commercial success of KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ off his Golden Boy album, the musician has released a remix.

The remix features award-winning rapper Tyga based in the United States. The song was released on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Ghanaians got a hint of a remix in December when Tyga shared a snippet of his verse.

After Tyga’s video went viral, KiDi also revealed he did not have an idea the remix would happen; adding that he found out just like everyone else on social media.

“Maybe my team knew, but they didn’t tell (me) and decided to surprise me, because I got to know about it like everybody else. But that’s just one of the many remixes coming,” KiDi said in an interview on JoyNews.

Many social media users have been reacting to the remix.