The Minority is calling for the head of the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, for undertaking an international transaction without prior approval from Parliament.

In a Memo to the Speaker on Wednesday, the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, explained that the Dormaa Central MP’s action is contrary to Article 191 of the 1992 Constitution.

Therefore, the Minority wants the appointing authority to give him the sack.

According to the Minority, signing a procurement agreement with the “prior approval of the Board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) under sections 40 and 41 of the PPA Act, 2003 (663) as amended by Act 914 which constitutes a criminal offence under the law.”

The Minority said, considering that “the above conduct, being in direct breach of the Constitution and Laws of passed by this honourable House, the Health Minister be removed from office as a Minister by a vote of censure passed in accordance with Article 82 of the Constitution.”

Pressure has been mounting on the Minister to resign following revelations in the report of the Parliamentary Committee that probed the Sputnik V vaccine contract.

The Committee tasked to investigate the deal, found that the amount of $2,850,000 (representing 50% of the contract sum of $5,700,000) has been paid to Messrs Al Maktoum despite the Minister claiming no payment had been made “to the best of my knowledge.”

The amount that translates into the cedi equivalent of GH¢16,331,640 converted at the then prevailing exchange rate of $1 to ¢5.73 was for 300,000 vaccines.

Following the release of the report, some notable individuals called for Mr Agyeman-Manu’s head.