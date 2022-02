MTN Ghana has introduced new measures to reduce congestion and enhance customer experience at all its SIM registration centres across the country.

Key among the initiatives is the expansion of registration points and agents across all districts in the country.

Currently, MTN has over 4,000 registration agents and procured about 5,000 NFC capable devices dedicated for the SIM registration exercise. MTN is in the process of adding additional agents and devices to ensure that every customer with the Ghana Card can have easy access to a registration agent to complete their registration.

Commenting on the progress made, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Shaibu Haruna, said “through the active collaboration of key stakeholders in this exercise, we are constantly exploring avenues to improve the experience of our customers and ensure that every customer, regardless of their location, may access an agent nearby to complete their registration.

“We have put in several interventions including committing more resources and finding innovative ways of reaching more people.”

MTN has also embarked on Institutional registrations for large groups and organisations. SIM registration agents have been deployed to corporate institutions to register their employees. Community registrations are organised during market days to educate communities on the process and also register them.

The interventions also include getting MTN Staff with compatible devices to register their own family and friends.

Against this background, MTN Ghana Foundation also used Valentine’s day celebration to organise a special team to help register the Ghana Federation of Disability members. The exercise started in Accra and is being extended to regional offices of the Federation in all 16 regions of Ghana. About 1,900 persons living with disabilities are expected to be registered.

“We urge all customers to ensure they initiate the first step of linking their MTN Number to the Ghana Card by dialling *404# Send and following the prompt.

“After completing this, you may visit any outlet or agent location to capture your biometric information. Please remember registration of SIM is completely FREE!

“MTN Ghana is committed to ensuring a seamless registration process for all its customers in the ongoing SIM registration exercise.”