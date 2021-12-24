American rapper Tyga has shared a snippet detailing his verse on a possible remix of Kidi’s Touch It hit song on social media.

Since its inception, Touch It has gone beyond the borders where many Instagram users and TikTokers have been captured using the song to entice their followers – therefore it is not so surprising that Tyga would jump onto the train.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Taste hitmaker kept his cool as he jams off to the song with his verse screaming in at the latter part.

Check out the video below: