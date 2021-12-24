Veteran politician, Allotey Jacobs, has commended former President John Mahama on his meeting with Gabby Otchere-Darko over the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).



According to the former Central Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Mr Mahama has proven to be a good leader with the move despite agitations from party supporters.



“We believe in personality worship and cult but for him to meet Gabby Otchere-Darko shows leadership because sometimes you should tower about your supporters and make sure the interest of this country is paramount,” he acknowledged.



Mr Mahama in a Facebook post on Wednesday indicated that he has not had any conversation with the President on the controversial Bill, currently before parliament.



However, he revealed, he hosted a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party Mr Otchere-Darko at his residence at the request of the President on December 21.



Mr Mahama said the conversation with Mr Otchere-Darko focused on pertinent issues of national interest and not the substantive issue of the e-levy Bill.

But reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Chairman Jacobs stated it was a step in the right direction although the outcome of the meeting cannot be predicted.



“Gabby is not the political leader but he is a pseudo-political leader. I mean in democracies we have that kind of people who can influence, generate and regenerate so I accept that.



“But as to whether he will succeed. If he succeeds, it is in the good interest of the good people of Ghana,” he added.

