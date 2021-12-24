A special Anti-Robbery squad and the Upper East Regional Police Command have arrested two robbery suspects.

The arrest was through an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, with a manhunt launched for their accomplice.

The outfit in a statement noted the arrested suspects have been identified as Mbabila Gideon and Castro Permadok.

Report indicates the gang attacked and robbed their victims of a Honda and a V-5 Apsonic motorbikes in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region on December 18, 2021.

During Police interrogation, the two suspects admitted their complicity in the robbery with one other only known as L.K, currently on the run and in possession of the motorbikes together with a locally manufactured pistol which they used for their robbery expeditions.

READ ON:

The two suspects have been identified by their victims and are currently in Police custody assisting the investigations to arrest their accomplice, L.K.

“We are determined to arrest and prosecute criminal elements in our communities for the peace and safety of all,” the police assured in a statement.