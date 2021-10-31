Police officer injured in Walewale-Bolgatanga road crash dies

One of the police officers who was injured in an accident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road while pursuing armed robbers has died.

This brings the death toll from that incident to three, after two others died on the spot.

The three who suffered varying degrees of injuries were airlifted from Tamale to Accra for intensive medical care by the Police Service.

However, one of the police officers, General Constable Iddrisu Gafaru, who was in a critical condition, passed away early this morning.

In a press statement announcing his passing, the Ghana Police Service stated that, “in line with Islamic tradition, a pre-burial ceremony will be conducted today, 31st October 2021 for our departed brother. May Allah grant him Jannah”

Meanwhile, the Police have revealed that the other two officers are responding well to treatment.

“Let us continue to remember them in our prayers,” the statement concluded.