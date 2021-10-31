Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku, has urged the government to legalise and regulate the tricycle (Pragya) riding business to help reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He said the reduced rate in crimes and violence is as a result of the Pragya business, adding that “Pragya has come to stay in the country.”

Speaking at a day’s summit with Pragya riders in the Cape Coast Metropolis, he called for effective and informed dialogue with stakeholders to legalise the business to ease the plight of the youth.

The summit was organised by the offices of the two MPs for Cape Coast North and South Constituencies.

The MP urged the riders to be disciplined, law-abiding and adhere to the motor traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.

He told them to adhere to the directives by the Assembly and negotiate with leaders if the directives would affect their businesses.

He pledged his support and commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of the populace in terms of job creation to improve their standard of living.

The MP for Cape Coast South Constituency, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, who also spoke at the summit, reiterated calls on the government to legalise the tricycle riding business to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

He stated that though the business is illegal, in reality, it is a necessity for the survival of the youth, many of whom were currently unemployed – a situation he noted, compromised the security of the country.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan called on all stakeholders to put their political affiliations aside and collaborate to ensure massive development and better future for the youth of the country.

He told the government to empower the youth to be useful citizens so they could contribute to the socio-economic development of the area.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan urged the riders to partake in a training programme to be organized by his office to get them informed and aware of road signs, rules and regulations of the riding business.