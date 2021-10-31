President Nana Akufo-Addo is leading the country’s delegation to the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 26), being held from 31st October to 3rd November, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The COP 26 Summit, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The President, who left Accra on October 31, will deliver a statement on Ghana’s position on Climate Change as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses.

He will also deliver three (3) separate statements on efforts Ghana is making to protect her forests and ocean, and participate in the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of COP 26.

Whilst in Glasgow, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral meetings with H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya; H.E. Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway; Hon. Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta; Rt. Hon. Elizabeth Truss, MP, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs; and Mr. Raphael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

President Akufo-Addo is being accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP; the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Thursday, 4th November 2021. In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution, act in his stead.