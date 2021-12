A bride, identified as Wezzie Msiska, reportedly died in a ghastly road accident while she was on her way to the church to exchange marital vows.

It was gathered that the deceased was getting married to the love of her life, Victor Kayera, when the accident claimed her life on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Wedding attendees were left waiting in vain after another vehicle missed control and hit the car conveying the bride to the church, thus, leading to her death.